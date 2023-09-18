19-year-old dead after being left at Gwinnett hospital with gunshot wound

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

14 minutes ago
A 19-year-old died from a gunshot wound after he was dropped off at a Gwinnett County hospital Sunday night by three witnesses who did not remain with him, authorities said.

Michael Maddox of Lawrenceville was left at Northside Hospital Gwinnett just before 8 p.m. with injuries he sustained from a shooting, Gwinnett police said. He later died from his wounds.

Officers responded to the hospital after staffers called 911 to report the shooting, police said. Investigators learned Maddox had been taken to the hospital by three people in a private car, but they left before officers arrived.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

As the investigation progressed, police said they learned that the shooting happened on Kentshire Place in the Kentshire neighborhood southwest of Lawrenceville. Officers who responded to the neighborhood of single-family homes were able to locate the three people who took Maddox to the hospital earlier in the night.

“At this time, the three individuals are believed to be witnesses and not suspects,” police said.

No further information was released, and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances around the shooting. Police have not determined a motive.

Authorities are asking for help from the public as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

