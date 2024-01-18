Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta sue city, officer

“But I’m not mad, I’m grateful that the City of Atlanta didn’t reply to our complaint,” Davis continued, explaining that he saw the case as an opportunity for long-term reform in the Atlanta Police Department.

Hollman became unresponsive after being stunned with a Taser and put into handcuffs by Kimbrough following a crash Aug. 10 in southwest Atlanta. The GBI described Hollman as “non-compliant” and said he refused to sign a ticket. Davis argues that Hollman was not refusing to sign the citation, but only trying to explain to the officer what led to the crash.

Body camera footage released in November by Atlanta police shows the entire encounter. At one point in the footage, Kimbrough can be seen grabbing Hollman’s arm while repeating, “Sign the ticket.” Hollman replies with, “OK. I’m going to sign the ticket.” Kimbrough then appears to force Hollman to the ground, before stating that he would use his Taser.

Hollman can then be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.” The struggle continues for only a few more seconds and then Hollman appears to fall unconscious, the video shows.

“People are going to look at this video and they’re going to critique it with a fine-tooth comb. Please put it into context. This was an accident. (Hollman) called the police. He waited for over an hour without incident. And then he cried out for help,” Davis said soon after the video’s release.

Thursday’s lawsuit accuses Atlanta police of violating Hollman’s constitutional rights by physically restraining him, denying him free speech and refusing to provide needed medical care. Davis framed the suit as one aspect of a larger protest movement against the use of excessive force in policing. He credited Kimbrough’s firing to the work of activists who “stayed in the streets” and spoke out against Hollman’s treatment and death.

“We are alleging in this lawsuit that time after time we see the City of Atlanta ignore police violence against innocent citizens, often finding minor administrative violations rather than excessive force as a basis for slap-on-the-wrist discipline. This ratification of police violence needs to stop and stop now,” said attorney Harold Spence, a partner of the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law firm.

Editor’s note: The following video contains disturbing images and language. Viewer discretion is advised. This video is only a portion of the body camera footage released. Moments after the video clip ends, Hollman is shown unresponsive.

In early October, the Atlanta Police Department announced that Kimbrough had been fired for reportedly failing to follow the department’s standard operating procedures while trying to arrest Hollman. According to the department, Kimbrough should have called a supervisor to the scene before arresting the deacon for refusing to sign his traffic ticket.

The department also changed its policy in the wake of the deacon’s death, instructing officers not to arrest drivers for refusing to sign traffic citations. Going forward, the department said, police will simply write “refusal to sign” on the ticket.

Hollman’s official cause of death is listed as “cardiac dysrhythmia due to use of (a Taser) in association with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to the autopsy report. He also had underlying conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and obesity, which medical examiner Melissa Sims-Stanley determined contributed to his death.