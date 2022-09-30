ajc logo
‘Jealous boyfriend’ gets life in prison in 2019 DeKalb fatal shooting

Crime & Public Safety
Man planned to kill girlfriend while in jail awaiting trial, officials say

A “jealous boyfriend” who fatally shot a man in 2019 and then plotted to kill his own girlfriend while in jail was found guilty of murder Thursday, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced.

De’monte Anderson was sentenced to life in prison, plus five years, after being found guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts, district attorney spokeswoman Yvette Jones said.

Roberts was found by officers sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Aspen Woods Apartments on Oct. 20, 2019, officials said.

The victim, who was an off-duty ride-share driver, had offered Anderson’s girlfriend a ride to the hospital after they met at a convenience store and the woman needed medical attention after being involved in some sort of fight, according to Jones.

The woman had to first drop off her vehicle at her apartment and gather her belongings from her unit, so Roberts waited outside. Jones said the woman was confronted by Anderson, who accused her of having an affair with Roberts.

The woman denied the claims and at some point heard two gunshots, then saw Roberts leaning out of his vehicle, Jones said.

Anderson then hit his girlfriend and told her, “Don’t make me kill you, too,” according to officials. He had already fled the scene in his SUV by the time police arrived. Anderson was arrested in Decatur about a month later.

While awaiting trial, officials said they found out Anderson called his girlfriend multiple times asking her not to testify. Jones added that a letter written by Anderson in an inmate’s jail cell was found and appeared to reveal a plan to have his own girlfriend killed prior to trial.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

