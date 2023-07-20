Indicted Marietta man had illegal machine gun on Georgia Tech campus, feds say

Crime & Public Safety
18 minutes ago
Modified Glock could fire more than 1K rounds per minute, U.S. Attorney says

A Marietta man was indicted Tuesday on charges that he took an illegal machine gun onto Georgia Tech’s campus after police found the modified pistol in his vehicle in April, federal officials said.

Floyd Barrow, 34, was arrested April 8 during a traffic stop after Georgia Tech police discovered he had a modified Glock 22, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan. The semi-automatic handgun had been altered with a Glock Switch device that allowed it to fire automatically at a rate of more than 1,000 rounds per minute, Buchanan said.

Georgia Tech officers confiscated the gun and placed Barrow under arrest, and he was indicted on federal charges more than three months later, Buchanan said. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tested the gun’s rate of fire and logged the spent shells. They were then matched in the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which revealed the gun had been linked to two incidents in the San Francisco area in 2021 and 2022, Buchanan said.

“Conversion devices such as Glock Switches pose a substantial danger to our communities,” Buchanan said. “The efforts of our local and federal law enforcement partners to remove these dangerous devices from our streets is critical, including through their leveraging of leads derived from the NIBIN to connect guns to other crime scenes.”

Buchanan did not provide further details about the gun’s connection to the California crime scenes.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

