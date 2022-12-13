ajc logo
‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

The family of the 77-year-old grandmother stabbed to death in her Buckhead home is grateful an arrest was made within 48 hours of the crime.

Eleanor Bowles was found dead late Saturday when one of her two sons arrived at her home to visit for the holidays. Late Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said police had arrested a suspect. Antonio Brown, 23, was charged with murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, elder abuse, and hijacking a motor vehicle, according to police.

“The wheels of justice have begun to move for my mother,” Michael Bowles said in a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This has been a nightmare for our family. My mom should have been safe in her home. If she wasn’t safe, no one is. I grew up in Atlanta, my wife was born here, and my brother and his family live here. We love this city, but we have all been disappointed at the horrific acts of crime that have plagued Atlanta for far too long.”

ExploreSuspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death

Known as Ellen, Bowles was remembered for her love of her family and friends, animals and gardening. Donations for a GoFundMe page created in her honor will benefit the Atlanta Humane Society, the family said. In addition to her two sons, Bowles is survived by two granddaughters.

Investigators have not released details about a possible motive, but said Bowles may have interrupted a thief attempting to steal her SUV. It was found abandoned in DeKalb County.

On Sunday, investigators released surveillance camera images of a person of interest and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. The following day, investigators had identified and located Brown in DeKalb, according to police.

“We are incredibly thankful to the government officials and active members of the community who have taken my mom’s story and are demanding change,” Michael Bowles said. “We will continue to fight for justice, and for the safety of our communities.”

Brown is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

