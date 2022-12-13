‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest

Eleanor Bowles was found dead late Saturday when one of her two sons arrived at her home to visit for the holidays. Late Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said police had arrested a suspect. Antonio Brown, 23, was charged with murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, elder abuse, and hijacking a motor vehicle, according to police.

“The wheels of justice have begun to move for my mother,” Michael Bowles said in a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This has been a nightmare for our family. My mom should have been safe in her home. If she wasn’t safe, no one is. I grew up in Atlanta, my wife was born here, and my brother and his family live here. We love this city, but we have all been disappointed at the horrific acts of crime that have plagued Atlanta for far too long.”