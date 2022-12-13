BREAKING: Atlanta police arrest suspect in Buckhead woman’s stabbing death

“The killing of Ms. Bowles is understandably rocking our community,” said Dickens, who said he had spoken with her two sons.

The homicide shocked the community, a gated neighborhood off West Paces Ferry Road, about 2 miles from the Georgia Governor’s Mansion.

Deputy police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said investigators believe Brown entered the neighborhood on foot, but did not release details about how he may have gotten through the gate. Hampton did not rule out the possibility of another suspect and said detectives are continuing to investigate encounters Brown may have had with others in the area.

“We have who we were looking for right now,” Hampton said.

