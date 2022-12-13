BREAKING: Atlanta police arrest suspect in Buckhead woman’s stabbing death

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested the suspect accused of stabbing to death a 77-year-old woman in her Buckhead home.
Antonio Brown was in custody and being questioned late Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.
Eleanor Bowles was found in the garage of her Paces West Terrace home Saturday afternoon when a son arrived to visit for the holidays, according to her family and police. Investigators on Sunday released surveillance camera images of a person of interest seen near Bowles’ SUV.
Investigators believe she may have interrupted the suspect earlier that day, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., as he tried to steal her 2021 Lexus Rx 350 from her home.
On Monday, a local resident came forward with information for investigators that led to Brown being taken into custody.
“The killing of Ms. Bowles is understandably rocking our community,” said Dickens, who said he had spoken with her two sons.
The homicide shocked the community, a gated neighborhood off West Paces Ferry Road, about 2 miles from the Georgia Governor’s Mansion.
Deputy police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said investigators believe Brown entered the neighborhood on foot, but did not release details about how he may have gotten through the gate. Hampton did not rule out the possibility of another suspect and said detectives are continuing to investigate encounters Brown may have had with others in the area.
“We have who we were looking for right now,” Hampton said.
