ajc logo
X

‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Atlanta City Councilwoman says youth violence is out of control citywide

Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood is urging law enforcement officials to crack down on repeat criminal offenders after a 77-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside her Buckhead home on Saturday.

Speaking during the council’s public safety committee meeting on Monday, Norwood said the system needs to buckle down on its worst criminals. She blamed those offenders for the prevalence of crime in the city, and said the violence is becoming more outrageous.

“What do we need to change with the juvenile court system? What do we need to change with the cash bail system,” Norwood said. “It’s not just the horrific crime on Saturday, it is the culmination of all of this...We have got a broken judicial system and it’s unbelievable.

“This is not Atlanta, and if it is somebody’s Atlanta, they need to go somewhere else.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday evening that Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested in DeKalb County and is being questioned in connection to Eleanor Bowles’ death. Police said Brown was booked into Fulton County jail on charges of murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, elder abuse, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

“When something like this happens, the entire village is impacted and the entire village is called to support,” Dickens said.

ExploreArrest made after grandmother stabbed to death in Buckhead gated community

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Michael Bowles said in a statement Sunday that he found his mother dead when he arrived at her Paces West Terrace home — just off West Paces Ferry Road and about 2 miles from the Georgia Governor’s Mansion — for a holiday visit. Atlanta police said she was stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said Sunday that they think Bowles may have interrupted the suspect between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday as he tried to steal her 2021 Lexus Rx 350 from her home. Her vehicle was recovered in DeKalb after allegedly being driven to different locations across Atlanta, police said.

Bowles’ death is Atlanta’s 157th homicide this year, compared with 160 homicides last year.

Atlanta Police Chief of Staff Major Jason Smith said the police plan to visit businesses and residences throughout Buckhead to try to get them to integrate their cameras into the city’s surveillance system.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet said the system is currently failing to keep people in jail who deserve to be there. She even asked Smith if lawmakers should create a police unit similar to the city’s former Red Dog squad, which is when Atlanta officers conducted heavy-handed drug raids beginning in the late 1980s.

The Red Dog unit was disbanded under Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration in 2011. Reed dismantled it after complaints of excessive use of force, and in one instance, the city paid more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by patrons of the Atlanta Eagle bar, who claimed Red Dog officers violated their civil rights in a 2009 raid.

But on Monday, Bruce Griggs, a former juvenile probation officer who now runs an organization helping at-risk youth, said the city’s current programs are not working. And city resident Duwon Robinson said it’s time to enforce a curfew — as well as the revival of the Red Dog squad.

“If you’re not scared to kill a 77-year-old white woman, you damn sure ain’t scared to kill a 45-year-old Black man,” Robinson said. “We need to get this Red Dog unit back on the gang task force with these young Black boys. We got to stop this immediately.”

AJC Reporter Alexis Stevens contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest 2h ago

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
11h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Buckhead cityhood backers fundraise after stabbing death
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
13h ago
The Latest

Stockbridge seeking residents to take part in citizens advisory board
3h ago
Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
20h ago
3 square feet and stopping traffic: Little Fox Theatre is no less fabulous
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
16h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
18h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top