ajc logo
X

Human remains found by police officer in NW Atlanta

An Atlanta police officer discovered human remains Thursday afternoon.

caption arrowCaption
An Atlanta police officer discovered human remains Thursday afternoon.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after an officer discovered human remains Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to 708 Jefferson Street in northwest Atlanta and found the bones, which appeared to be human, according to a news release.

Homicide detectives went to the scene to collect the remains, which will be sent to a forensic osteologist. The bone doctor will investigate the origin of the remains and work to confirm if they are human bones, police said.

On Tuesday, Holly Springs police confirmed that remains discovered earlier this year in woods behind the Toonigh Village Shopping Center were those of a 53-year-old man. The GBI Crime Lab helped police identify the bones. No foul play was suspected in the man’s death, according to the department.

ExploreHuman remains found at Holly Springs shopping plaza ID’d as Cobb man

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police seek help finding suspect in woman’s robbery, beating at discount mall
1h ago
Sheriff: Fulton detention officer recovering after being stabbed by inmate
2h ago
WATCH: Bodycam shows officers rescue 9-year-old from stolen car after pursuit
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top