Human remains found by police officer in NW Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after an officer discovered human remains Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to 708 Jefferson Street in northwest Atlanta and found the bones, which appeared to be human, according to a news release.
Homicide detectives went to the scene to collect the remains, which will be sent to a forensic osteologist. The bone doctor will investigate the origin of the remains and work to confirm if they are human bones, police said.
On Tuesday, Holly Springs police confirmed that remains discovered earlier this year in woods behind the Toonigh Village Shopping Center were those of a 53-year-old man. The GBI Crime Lab helped police identify the bones. No foul play was suspected in the man’s death, according to the department.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author