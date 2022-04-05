ajc logo
X

Human remains found at Holly Springs shopping plaza ID’d as Cobb man

GBI Crime Lab analysts used DNA technology to identify human remains found Jan. 16 in Holly Springs as those of a Cobb County man.

caption arrowCaption
GBI Crime Lab analysts used DNA technology to identify human remains found Jan. 16 in Holly Springs as those of a Cobb County man.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Eleven weeks after human remains were discovered behind a Kroger grocery store in Holly Springs, police have identified him as a Cobb County man.

The remains were confirmed as those of 53-year-old Shawn Casey Dunn, Holly Springs police said in a news release Tuesday.

According to department officials, officers were called to the Toonigh Village Shopping Center on Old Highway 5 late the afternoon of Jan. 16. Dunn’s remains were found in a wooded area behind the Kroger in the shopping plaza.

ExploreHuman remains found in woods behind Kroger in Holly Springs

Police had assistance from the GBI Crime Lab, which used DNA technology to identify Dunn’s remains. They did not say when they believe Dunn died.

Investigators still have not determined the man’s cause of death, according to police, who said no foul play is suspected.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett extended-stay hotel
1h ago
Man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hall County
3h ago
Police identify ‘Riverdale John Doe’ hit-and-run victim as 15-year-old
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top