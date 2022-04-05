Human remains found at Holly Springs shopping plaza ID’d as Cobb man

Eleven weeks after human remains were discovered behind a Kroger grocery store in Holly Springs, police have identified him as a Cobb County man.
The remains were confirmed as those of 53-year-old Shawn Casey Dunn, Holly Springs police said in a news release Tuesday.
According to department officials, officers were called to the Toonigh Village Shopping Center on Old Highway 5 late the afternoon of Jan. 16. Dunn’s remains were found in a wooded area behind the Kroger in the shopping plaza.
Police had assistance from the GBI Crime Lab, which used DNA technology to identify Dunn’s remains. They did not say when they believe Dunn died.
Investigators still have not determined the man’s cause of death, according to police, who said no foul play is suspected.
About the Author