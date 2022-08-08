Henry County man gets maximum sentence in ‘horrific’ child porn case

Jarrett Leopard, 39, of McDonough, was convicted last month of 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children, Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said in a news release. In addition to his 20-year sentence, Leopard will be required to register as a sex offender for life and pay a $5,000 fine.

Leopard is guilty of possessing hundreds of photos of toddlers and elementary school-aged children being sexually assaulted. According to Matteucci, the sentencing judge said the children in the photos were raped and otherwise sexually assaulted because there is a market for the types of images Leopard possessed.