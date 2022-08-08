BreakingNews
Henry County man gets maximum sentence in ‘horrific’ child porn case

Jarrett Leopard, 39, of McDonough, was convicted last month of 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children, officials said.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A Henry County man who was convicted of downloading child porn images the judge called “horrific” received a 20-year sentence Monday, the maximum sentence possible in his case.

Jarrett Leopard, 39, of McDonough, was convicted last month of 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children, Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said in a news release. In addition to his 20-year sentence, Leopard will be required to register as a sex offender for life and pay a $5,000 fine.

Leopard is guilty of possessing hundreds of photos of toddlers and elementary school-aged children being sexually assaulted. According to Matteucci, the sentencing judge said the children in the photos were raped and otherwise sexually assaulted because there is a market for the types of images Leopard possessed.

The state’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating Leopard after they were alerted of several child pornography images he uploaded to a public photo-sharing website from his home, Matteucci said.

After being contacted by the ICAC task force, Henry police were able to take out a search warrant against Leopard and found more than 900 child porn images on his cell phone, according to Matteucci.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

