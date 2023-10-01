Henry County inmate dies in cell from an apparent suicide

Crime & Public Safety
By
12 minutes ago
A 32-year-old inmate at the Henry County jail died Saturday from an apparent suicide, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Jail staff found Joshua Zeh of Stockbridge unresponsive with a sheet around his neck and tied to his bed during a cell check, the sheriff’s office said. Zeh received emergency medical treatment but died from his injuries.

Zeh had been in custody since June 9 on a probation violation and contempt of court charges, the sheriff’s office said. He was previously charged with cruelty to children, family violence and obstruction.

The death remains under investigation.

