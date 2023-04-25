Henry County couple sentenced to prison for killing roommate, dumping body

A Henry County couple pleaded guilty Monday to killing their roommate and dumping his body about a mile from their shared home, officials said.
Frank Lawler, 49, and Evelyn York, 62, both already felons, were each sentenced to prison for their roles in the killing at their Stockbridge home, Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. Their former roommate, 34-year-old Jonathan Scruggs, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head on May 22, 2018.
According to Matteucci, Scruggs got into an argument with Lawler and York about money and their living arrangements two days prior to his body being found. He was last seen late that night asleep on the couple’s couch.
Credit: National Gun Violence Memorial
Scruggs was reported missing the following day, and investigators learned that Lawler had reached out to friends about burning the couch where Scruggs was last seen. Matteucci said investigators learned the couple had also purchased bleach and had their car cleaned. Despite those efforts, police still found traces of Scruggs’ blood inside the car, as well as guns inside the home, which Lawler and York were not legally allowed to possess.
Scruggs’ body was found in the woods off Ga. 42 and Highland Boulevard, just at the edge of the Stockbridge city limits.
Lawler pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and multiple gun counts. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
York pleaded guilty to concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, Matteucci said.
