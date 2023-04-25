Henry County couple sentenced to prison for killing roommate, dumping body

Frank Lawler, 49, and Evelyn York, 62, both already felons, were each sentenced to prison for their roles in the killing at their Stockbridge home, Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. Their former roommate, 34-year-old Jonathan Scruggs, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head on May 22, 2018.

According to Matteucci, Scruggs got into an argument with Lawler and York about money and their living arrangements two days prior to his body being found. He was last seen late that night asleep on the couple’s couch.