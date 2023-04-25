X

Henry County couple sentenced to prison for killing roommate, dumping body

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Henry County couple pleaded guilty Monday to killing their roommate and dumping his body about a mile from their shared home, officials said.

Frank Lawler, 49, and Evelyn York, 62, both already felons, were each sentenced to prison for their roles in the killing at their Stockbridge home, Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said. Their former roommate, 34-year-old Jonathan Scruggs, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head on May 22, 2018.

According to Matteucci, Scruggs got into an argument with Lawler and York about money and their living arrangements two days prior to his body being found. He was last seen late that night asleep on the couple’s couch.

Credit: National Gun Violence Memorial

Credit: National Gun Violence Memorial

Scruggs was reported missing the following day, and investigators learned that Lawler had reached out to friends about burning the couch where Scruggs was last seen. Matteucci said investigators learned the couple had also purchased bleach and had their car cleaned. Despite those efforts, police still found traces of Scruggs’ blood inside the car, as well as guns inside the home, which Lawler and York were not legally allowed to possess.

Explore2 charged in May shooting death of Henry County man

Scruggs’ body was found in the woods off Ga. 42 and Highland Boulevard, just at the edge of the Stockbridge city limits.

Lawler pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and multiple gun counts. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

York pleaded guilty to concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, Matteucci said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UGA player’s father seeks $2 million in fatal crash2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

GBI report: ‘Particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue’ found on activist’s...
6h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift takes over downtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: AP

'I was on fire': Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl
20h ago

Credit: AP

'I was on fire': Dad shot by neighbor while protecting girl
20h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police investigating triple shooting, robbery at DeKalb condo complex
1h ago
Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
1h ago
‘We have nothing’: Cobb family grateful despite losing everything in fire
2h ago
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top