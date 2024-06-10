Heads up, Midtown drivers: Intersection closed for Beltline construction

“The construction at 10th and Monroe will bring vital improvements for both pedestrians and cyclists, significantly boosting safety and accessibility in the area,” Atlanta Beltline Inc.’s director of construction, Kynthia Gaines, said in a statement. “These enhancements will allow all visitors to the Atlanta Beltline to navigate the area more safely and efficiently.”

Once the construction is complete, Piedmont Park will have five direct access points to the Beltline.

The new traffic signals will be placed at Kanuga Street and Monroe Drive to better manage flow, officials said. The closure didn’t cause many problems Monday morning, but Sunday evening “was a bit dicey,” Meghan Injaychock, senior project manager for the Beltline, said as she directed traffic Monday.

“We had a lot going on in the park,” she said. “We had a wedding at Park Tavern, so there was a lot of people that aren’t used to this closure coming ... we had to direct traffic probably a little bit more than we had anticipated coming off the trail.”

Signs had been posted in the days leading up to the closure, so most community members were ready for it, she said.

If adverse weather affects construction, the closure will be rescheduled for next week, but dry weather is expected at least through Thursday.

Even after the intersection reopens, single-lane closures are expected through September to finish the construction of the sidewalk. Those will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.