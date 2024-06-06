What to expect at Justin Timberlake’s Atlanta show on June 10

The album’s reviews and chart performance have been a bit disappointing. It debuted at No. 4, but dropped from the Billboard 200 album chart completely after just four weeks. It is, by far, his worst-performing solo album. Reviews have been mixed, too, with many echoing the sentiments of Pitchfork, which called it “a comfortable rehash.”

Despite all of that, he’s still a major concert draw. Tour reviews have been mostly stellar. Following the first date in Vancouver, B.C., on April 29, the Vancouver Sun called it “the best show the singer has ever played in Vancouver.” He’s playing multiple dates in many cities, including Boston, Chicago, New York and Atlanta. Those Atlanta dates are separated by five months. The Tennessee native will return to State Farm Arena on Nov. 16.

The tour’s set list draws from his entire solo catalog, but don’t expect any ‘N Sync tracks, including the one that’s made him the social media darling of springtime, “It’s Gonna Be Me.” If you’re not familiar with that May-themed meme, it’s a goof on the way Timberlake pronounces the word “me” in the title phrase.

This year, Timberlake himself acknowledged the yearly reappearance of his odd pronunciation around the turn of the decade with a social media post of his own. In the post, a TikToker asks this question: “What’s a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?”

Timberlake’s answer: “Um … me.”

IF YOU GO

Justin Timberlake

7:30 p.m. June 10 and Nov. 16. Tickets start at $65. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com