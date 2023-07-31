2 dead by drowning, 1 swimmer still missing after weekend at Lake Lanier

The waters of Lake Lanier claimed the lives of at least two people since Thursday, and authorities are still searching for a third who went underwater and never resurfaced

Search crews are resuming recovery efforts Monday for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing while swimming at Hall County’s Van Pugh Park on Saturday, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. His name was not released.

He was one of two swimmers to disappear into the water Saturday. Tracy Stewart, 61, of Stone Mountain, was last seen further west near East Bank Park after swimming from a boat, McKinnon said. His body was found several hours later in 46 feet of water with the help of sonar technology.

On Thursday in Forsyth County, 24-year-old Thomas Shepard “Shep” Milner jumped into the water from his family’s dock and was electrocuted, the sheriff’s office said. He began screaming as family and friends scrambled to help him. It wasn’t until a neighbor jumped in from a boat to rescue him and recognized the burning sensation in the water they became aware of the electricity.

The neighbor quickly swam ashore to turn off the power for the dock and pulled Milner out, but it was too late. Milner was rushed to a hospital, where he died on Friday. An investigation remains active, officials said.

Milner’s mother Martha Milner told Channel 2 Action News that her son grew up swimming at their lake property, which they’ve owned for decades. He loved everything about the water and would “spend his day off riding the jet ski, swimming or just snoozing on the dock to some music,” she said.

Their dock was less than three years old and had been outfitted with electricity by a licensed electrician, she told the news station.

“I would encourage dock owners to check their electricity and repair promptly,” she said.

Martha Milner remembered her son as one of the smartest people she knew and said he grew into a kind and gentle man.

“Shepard was known for his quirkiness, his humor and his dedication,” she said. “Shepard touched many lives in many ways.”

Officials have not determined how the water became charged. Electricity can find its way into water from any faulty or worn-out wiring that carries power to any electrical equipment, from a light on a dock to an electric boat ramp.

According to the Electric Shock Drowning Prevention Association, a non-profit organization that raises awareness about electrocution in recreational waters, there is no visible way to tell if water surrounding a boat, marina or dock is energized. In most circumstances, victims do not immediately feel electrical current when they enter the water, giving them the false impression the area is safe for swimming.

Within seconds of an electric fault, the organization said, the water can become energized with deadly electricity and the swimmer’s muscles can become effectively paralyzed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not keep data on the prevalence of drownings from electric shock, which are considered unintentional drownings.

A celebration of life for Milner is planned for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Reformation Brewery, 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 500, in Canton.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.