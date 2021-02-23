‘Breakdown’ Ep. 8: He ran. And ran. And ran.

Explore Complete coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery case

“I was just in a numb state,” she said. “It’s a feeling I think I’ve never felt before, and one I never want to feel again.”

As for her son, Cooper-Jones said, “He had his challenges, but we all have our challenges. But he didn’t deserve to die like that.”

The episode also explores an alarming incident that occurred Nov. 7, 2017, at a park in Brunswick. That’s when a police officer approached Arbery, who was sitting in his car listening to music and minding his own business. By the time the confrontation is over, another police officer had arrived and tried to Tase Arbery at a time he was standing back with his arms spread out wide. Arbery was fortunate the officer’s Taser malfunctioned.