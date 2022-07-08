ajc logo
Handcuffed man jumps from Atlanta bridge to avoid DUI arrest, police say

Man falls nearly 50 feet while handcuffed, running from Atlanta officers, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A man pulled over for suspected DUI was already in handcuffs when police said he tried to make a run for it, leaping over a Buckhead bridge and falling nearly 50 feet into the woods below.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News the man was located in the woods early Friday morning and taken into custody. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and his condition was unknown.

According to Channel 2, officers made the traffic stop on Northside Drive near I-75 around 3 a.m. The driver, whose name was not released, was in handcuffs when he fell about 46 feet, the news station reported.

It was not clear what charges the man would face once released from the hospital.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

