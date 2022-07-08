Handcuffed man jumps from Atlanta bridge to avoid DUI arrest, police say

A man pulled over for suspected DUI was already in handcuffs when police said he tried to make a run for it, leaping over a Buckhead bridge and falling nearly 50 feet into the woods below.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News the man was located in the woods early Friday morning and taken into custody. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and his condition was unknown.
According to Channel 2, officers made the traffic stop on Northside Drive near I-75 around 3 a.m. The driver, whose name was not released, was in handcuffs when he fell about 46 feet, the news station reported.
It was not clear what charges the man would face once released from the hospital.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We’re working to learn more.
