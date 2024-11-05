Crime & Public Safety
Gwinnett releases video detailing shootout in jail parking lot

Oct. 7 incident captured in footage
A frame taken from a video released by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office that provides a detailed account of a shootout that happened Oct. 7.

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

By
21 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has released a heavily edited but detailed video that provides context around an Oct. 7 incident in which deputies exchanged shots with a gunman in their own parking lot.

Emmanuel Patrick Bearden, 44, of Peachtree Corners, was taken to the hospital after he was shot by deputies early last month, the GBI said. The incident was captured on video from a variety of angles thanks to security cameras at the sheriff’s office and body-worn cameras used by deputies. The video shared by the sheriff’s office Monday pieces together video clips from multiple different sources to show how the shooting happened.

“The released video has been edited to include markers that highlight key moments of the incident, with blurring applied to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

NOTE: The below video contains graphic content. It was edited and released by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and was not produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office shared a video detailing the response to an active shooter on Oct. 7, 2024

The video begins with Bearden’s arrival at the jail, where the sheriff’s office said his behavior appeared strange. He can be seen wearing body armor as he speaks to deputies just inside the facility’s door. He is accompanied by his young daughter, who is wearing a T-shirt and a diaper.

Deputies stopped Bearden before he passed through the secure entrance, where visitors must walk through a metal detector and put their belongings through an X-ray machine. Bearden appears to be telling deputies he is there to file charges against his mother accusing her of hiring bounty hunters to kill him. He quickly becomes agitated and raises his voice, then apologizes when a deputy tells him to calm down. Bearden then claims his mother is abusing his grandfather.

ExploreGBI: Gwinnett jail shooter had guns, body armor — and his daughter

The video then cuts to Bearden leaving, at which point he picks up his daughter as he continues to talk. Bearden’s and his daughter’s faces were obscured by the sheriff’s office, so it’s not clear if he’s speaking to his daughter or a deputy when he says, in a relatively cheerful tone, “Don’t look at me like that. You feeling squirrely, buddy?”

After Bearden returns to his car, a security camera captures him putting his daughter in the back seat and then moving to the front passenger door and pulling out a shotgun.

Deputies react by moving civilians to the back of their office and into cover. Bearden holds his hands above his head momentarily, then grabs his gun from the top of the car and takes cover behind it. The video does not make clear what caused Bearden to suddenly switch into a combative posture.

Various video angles show deputies surrounding Bearden and exchanging gunfire with him. The video also shows the efforts deputies undertook to keep the public out of harm’s way as shots were fired.

Officials previously said that Bearden’s daughter was not injured and was released to family members. His injuries were considered critical when he was taken to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not provide an update on his condition. He has not been booked into the Gwinnett jail.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

