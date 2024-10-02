Gwinnett police seek Lexus driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Gwinnett County police are searching for a driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place early Friday morning just off Ga. 316.

Mecha Woodard, 24, was killed after she got out of her car on the state highway at the entrance ramp from Boggs Road, police said. Woodard was walking in the area where the roads merge at about 4 a.m. when she was hit.

The location is on a high-speed section of Ga. 316 just past the junction with I-85, about 10 miles from the first traffic light.