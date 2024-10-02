Gwinnett police seek Lexus driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Breaking: Georgia Poison Center advice for symptoms after BioLab chemical exposure
Gwinnett County police shared a photo of the stretch of Ga. 316 where Mecha Woodard was hit and killed.

By
15 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are searching for a driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place early Friday morning just off Ga. 316.

Mecha Woodard, 24, was killed after she got out of her car on the state highway at the entrance ramp from Boggs Road, police said. Woodard was walking in the area where the roads merge at about 4 a.m. when she was hit.

The location is on a high-speed section of Ga. 316 just past the junction with I-85, about 10 miles from the first traffic light.

Mecha Woodard, 24, was killed in a hit-and-run on Sept. 27, 2024.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Investigators collected car parts from the scene of the crash and determined that the suspect’s vehicle is a Lexus RX350 or RX450 from a model year between 2019-2022, police said. The driver remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 678-442-5653. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

