Gwinnett police fire shot while responding to domestic situation

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Gwinnett police fired a shot while responding to a domestic incident in Duluth on Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers arrived at a home on Oak Hampton Way just after 7:30 p.m., a Gwinnett police news release states. The 911 caller told officers her son was armed with a knife.

At some point, an officer fired a shot, the release states. Police did not say whether the suspect was struck, disclose his condition or say whether he had been arrested. Police said no injuries to officers were reported.

The GBI was asked to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information in this case may contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

