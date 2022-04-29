BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man shot, killed by Atlanta officer serving murder warrant
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Man shot, killed by Atlanta officer serving murder warrant

Breaking News Alert

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 17 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon by an Atlanta police officer who was attempting to serve a murder warrant in South Fulton, authorities said.

The shooting took place at a home in the 7100 block of Hania Drive, South Fulton police said. The victim has not been identified.

According to police, officers from the South Fulton Police Department were supporting the Atlanta police officer attempting to serve the warrant to a man wanted on a murder charge. In the course of executing the warrant, the Atlanta officer shot and killed the suspect, police said. No South Fulton officers fired their weapons, the department said.

Atlanta police confirmed the shooting and said more details would be shared later Friday.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting, police said. No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Henry County driver sentenced to 15 years after killing man in fiery crash
8m ago
Douglasville 71-year-old convicted of child molestation
58m ago
Driver says he was followed before being shot multiple times on I-85
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top