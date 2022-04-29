BREAKING: Man shot, killed by Atlanta officer serving murder warrant

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon by an Atlanta police officer who was attempting to serve a murder warrant in South Fulton, authorities said.
The shooting took place at a home in the 7100 block of Hania Drive, South Fulton police said. The victim has not been identified.
According to police, officers from the South Fulton Police Department were supporting the Atlanta police officer attempting to serve the warrant to a man wanted on a murder charge. In the course of executing the warrant, the Atlanta officer shot and killed the suspect, police said. No South Fulton officers fired their weapons, the department said.
Atlanta police confirmed the shooting and said more details would be shared later Friday.
The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting, police said. No further information has been released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author