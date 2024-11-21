Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House subcommittee focused on cutting government spending
Gwinnett man arrested after shooting trapped husky, police say

Suspect also faces gun charges as a felon
Gwinnett County police arrested 78-year-old Richard Beatty Hart after he was accused of shooting a dog trapped on his property.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
1 hour ago

A Gwinnett County man shot and killed a husky trapped on his property, officials said, leading to his arrest on animal cruelty and gun charges after officers discovered he was a felon.

Richard Beatty Hart, 78, of Duluth, was taken into custody Wednesday on multiple charges after he was reported to authorities by a local animal trapper, Gwinnett police said. A police spokesman said Hart contacted the trapper to say that he’d shot a dog that had been caught.

Animal control responded to the Citrus Drive property and found that the dead animal was a pet dog, police said. Hart told officers he shot the dog because it had been chasing his cats, according to police.

Upon Hart’s arrest on the aggravated cruelty to animals charge, officers found that he was formerly convicted of a felony and could not legally own or possess a gun. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

Hart was booked into the Gwinnett jail Wednesday and released the next day on just over $18,000 bond, jail records show.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

