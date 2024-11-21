Gwinnett man arrested after shooting trapped husky, police say

A Gwinnett County man shot and killed a husky trapped on his property, officials said, leading to his arrest on animal cruelty and gun charges after officers discovered he was a felon.

Richard Beatty Hart, 78, of Duluth, was taken into custody Wednesday on multiple charges after he was reported to authorities by a local animal trapper, Gwinnett police said. A police spokesman said Hart contacted the trapper to say that he’d shot a dog that had been caught.

Animal control responded to the Citrus Drive property and found that the dead animal was a pet dog, police said. Hart told officers he shot the dog because it had been chasing his cats, according to police.