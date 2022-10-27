Guilty plea after Molotov cocktail damages federal building in Atlanta in 2020

According to federal prosecutors, 29-year-old Richard Tyler Hunsinger, of Fairfax, Virginia, organized the protest, dubbed “Rally Against Fascism.” By 11:30 p.m., he and others — all wearing dark clothes and face coverings — breached a fence that was set up in front of the building.

At least two federal employees were inside when Hunsinger smashed at least four windows and then lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it through a glass door that had already been broken, prosecutors said. At the same time, others threw rocks, cinder blocks, modified fireworks that contained nails and more Molotov cocktails.

FBI investigators identified Hunsinger as the suspect by checking nearby hospitals for patients who arrived for treatment of lacerations after a large amount of blood was found inside the building, court records show.

One hospital confirmed that type of patient, and agents checked the hospital’s and the DHS building’s security footage to see if it was the same person at both locations, FBI investigators wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court. Agents then used social media, cellphone records and vehicle registration records to further confirm Hunsinger’s involvement after he and another person were seen driving by the DHS building the following day to record the damage.

Hunsinger pleaded guilty Monday to assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property, according to court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19.

“We will do everything in our power to protect those rights (to peacefully protest). However, when a citizen decides to destroy government property, threaten other human beings with bodily harm and use explosive devices during a protest, their actions become criminal and therefore they must be held accountable,” Atlanta police said in a statement. “We hope this sends a strong message to others, that if you commit these types of acts during a protest, we will find you, and you will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The incident is among several recent crimes involving Molotov cocktails in the metro area.

An arson investigation was launched in May after someone broke a window at the back of a youth center on Atlanta’s Westside and tossed in four Molotov cocktails and an incendiary device. Earlier the same month, police arrested seven people at the site of Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center in DeKalb County after protesters threw two Molotov cocktails at officers, according to Atlanta police.