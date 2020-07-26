Breaking News

Atlanta ICE field office vandalized overnight, officials say

Police are investigating the vandalism.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities in downtown Atlanta are investigating after group vandalized the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office early Sunday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police and the Georgia National Guard are outside of the ICE building on Ted Turner Drive, the news station reported. The building also houses the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

Police are investigating after the ICE building was vandalized.
Credit: Ben Hendren

Several windows were broken and graffiti was left on the building and streets. Authorities have blocked off a portion of Ted Turner Drive while the investigation is underway.

