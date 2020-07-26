Atlanta ICE field office vandalized overnight, officials say

Authorities in downtown Atlanta are investigating after group vandalized the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office early Sunday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Police and the Georgia National Guard are outside of the ICE building on Ted Turner Drive, the news station reported. The building also houses the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Several windows were broken and graffiti was left on the building and streets. Authorities have blocked off a portion of Ted Turner Drive while the investigation is underway.