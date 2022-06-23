Griffin man arrested in shooting that injured father, killed woman

James Riley Williams IV, 26, is facing malice murder and unspecified weapons charges in the shooting at the Vineyard Village Apartments on Ga. 16, police said in a news release.

Officers located the victims, 53-year-old James Riley Williams and 52-year-old Lisa Blanton, after responding to the complex at about 3 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot. Blanton was found dead inside an apartment, and the elder Williams was found with gunshot wounds to his extremities and abdomen.