BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department
ajc logo
X

Griffin man arrested in shooting that injured father, killed woman

James Riley Williams IV was arrested Thursday on a charge of malice murder in a double shooting that also injured his father, according to Griffin police.

Combined ShapeCaption
James Riley Williams IV was arrested Thursday on a charge of malice murder in a double shooting that also injured his father, according to Griffin police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man was taken into custody Thursday by the Griffin Police Department on charges he shot two people, leading to the death of a woman and injuring his father.

James Riley Williams IV, 26, is facing malice murder and unspecified weapons charges in the shooting at the Vineyard Village Apartments on Ga. 16, police said in a news release.

Officers located the victims, 53-year-old James Riley Williams and 52-year-old Lisa Blanton, after responding to the complex at about 3 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot. Blanton was found dead inside an apartment, and the elder Williams was found with gunshot wounds to his extremities and abdomen.

His son was also found inside the apartment. The 26-year-old Williams was arrested at the scene after police said he was found in possession of marijuana and a handgun.

He was later charged in the shooting. Police said he has no known relationship to Blanton.

“This senseless act of violence appears to be a domestic-related incident of some type but it will take some time to sort out the dynamics and history of what has taken place,” police said in the release.

Griffin police confirmed Thursday the man’s father was stable and was being treated at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. Investigators are still pursuing leads and said they hope to identify a motive.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Editors' Picks
Election intrigue: Trump’s ‘disturbing’ Georgia fixation6h ago
Local golf: UGA All-American Jenny Bae returns to defend Georgia Women’s Am title
FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge
2h ago
Will the Hawks rebuild what they rebuilt?
Will the Hawks rebuild what they rebuilt?
Florida pro needs four extra holes to win Advocates PGA Tour at Sugarloaf
The Latest
Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who pointed gun at them
56m ago
Police arrest driver accused in Marietta hit-and-run
2h ago
2 dead in DeKalb County shootings at gas station, neighborhood a mile apart
2h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top