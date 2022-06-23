Griffin man arrested in shooting that injured father, killed woman

A man was taken into custody Thursday by the Griffin Police Department on charges he shot two people, leading to the death of a woman and injuring his father.
James Riley Williams IV, 26, is facing malice murder and unspecified weapons charges in the shooting at the Vineyard Village Apartments on Ga. 16, police said in a news release.
Officers located the victims, 53-year-old James Riley Williams and 52-year-old Lisa Blanton, after responding to the complex at about 3 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot. Blanton was found dead inside an apartment, and the elder Williams was found with gunshot wounds to his extremities and abdomen.
His son was also found inside the apartment. The 26-year-old Williams was arrested at the scene after police said he was found in possession of marijuana and a handgun.
He was later charged in the shooting. Police said he has no known relationship to Blanton.
“This senseless act of violence appears to be a domestic-related incident of some type but it will take some time to sort out the dynamics and history of what has taken place,” police said in the release.
Griffin police confirmed Thursday the man’s father was stable and was being treated at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. Investigators are still pursuing leads and said they hope to identify a motive.
About the Author