GivingTuesday drive aims to equip Georgia schools with emergency response kits

The Sept. 4 shooting at the Barrow County school killed students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, teacher Cristina Irimie and coach Richard Aspinwall and left many others injured. There were a total of 25 victims, according to a grand jury indictment.

Colt Gray, 14, has been indicted on 55 charges, including four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and 25 counts of aggravated assault. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Demand for the emergency kits increased after the Apalachee shooting, according to the Georgia Trauma Foundation. The kits include tourniquets, gauze and pressure bandages.

So far, more than 50,000 kits have been distributed in Georgia schools free of charge. Training is also being offered for no cost. The Georgia Trauma Foundation is partnering with GAgives, which helps raise money for nonprofits, for its GivingTuesday drive.

“From playground accidents to sports injuries, these kits equip schools to handle severe bleeding incidents promptly,” Ward said.

Donations can be made by visiting GAgives.org and GeorgiaTraumaFoundation.org.