Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

GivingTuesday drive aims to equip Georgia schools with emergency response kits

Demand surged after Apalachee shooting, organization says
The Georgia Trauma Foundation hopes to provide multiple "Stop the bleed" kits in state schools.

Credit: Georgia Trauma Foundation

Credit: Georgia Trauma Foundation

The Georgia Trauma Foundation hopes to provide multiple "Stop the bleed" kits in state schools.
By
1 hour ago

When a traumatic injury occurs, every second counts.

The Georgia Trauma Foundation wants to make sure everyone is prepared if an emergency happens at a school. The nonprofit is raising money on GivingTuesday to help provide bleeding control kits to schools around the state, according to Cheryle Ward, the group’s executive director.

“These kits can be the difference between life and death in the critical moments following an injury, ensuring that students and staff have the tools they need to respond effectively,” Ward said. “The recent shooting at Apalachee High School has highlighted the urgent need for these kits, as they are in high demand to enhance safety and preparedness.”

ExploreFlight crew honored for saving the life of an Apalachee High victim

The Sept. 4 shooting at the Barrow County school killed students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, teacher Cristina Irimie and coach Richard Aspinwall and left many others injured. There were a total of 25 victims, according to a grand jury indictment.

Colt Gray, 14, has been indicted on 55 charges, including four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and 25 counts of aggravated assault. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

Demand for the emergency kits increased after the Apalachee shooting, according to the Georgia Trauma Foundation. The kits include tourniquets, gauze and pressure bandages.

So far, more than 50,000 kits have been distributed in Georgia schools free of charge. Training is also being offered for no cost. The Georgia Trauma Foundation is partnering with GAgives, which helps raise money for nonprofits, for its GivingTuesday drive.

“From playground accidents to sports injuries, these kits equip schools to handle severe bleeding incidents promptly,” Ward said.

Donations can be made by visiting GAgives.org and GeorgiaTraumaFoundation.org.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo Courtesy Channel 2 Action News

Georgia students could face tougher penalties for making school threats
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

New poll takes temperature of Georgia parents on gun policy ideas
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Father guilty of murder in death of baby found at Georgia Buc-ee’s
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Death of 9-month-old found at Buc-ee’s led to brothers’ rescue from ‘torture’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Teen stole 70-year-old’s car after killing him at Atlanta store, warrant says
17 killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving weekend, a decrease from 2023
Cobb police search for driver who hit, killed man near Smyrna
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says