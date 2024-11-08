Flight crew honored for saving the life of an Apalachee High shooting victim

On Friday, the crew of Air Evac Lifeteam No. 117 Snellville received Piedmont Eastside’s “First Friday Heroes Award” for their lifesaving efforts. The program honors first responders who have “gone above and beyond to serve their community.”

The three honored were pilot Matthew Dine, flight nurse Lindsay Chapman and flight nurse and paramedic John “Trey” Phillips.

On Sept. 4, a 14-year-old student opened fire at the school and killed four people, including two teachers, according to investigators.

Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14-year-old students, and teacher Cristina Irimie and coach Richard Aspinwall were killed in the shooting. There were a total of 25 victims, according to a grand jury indictment.

Shooting suspect Colt Gray was arrested the same day. In October, he was indicted on 55 charges, including four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and 25 counts of aggravated assault.

Gray has entered a not guilty plea and waived his arraignment, or a formal reading of his charges in a courtroom, and requested his case go to trial, court documents show.

The teenager’s father, Colin Gray, is also charged in the case. He is facing 29 charges for providing his son with the gun, including two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of reckless conduct and 20 counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.