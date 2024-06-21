Girl, 5, dies after Sandy Springs officer pulls her from swimming pool

A 5-year-old girl died Friday after being pulled from a swimming pool in an apartment complex, according to Sandy Springs police.

At 8:42 a.m., officers were called to the complex to help locate the missing child with special needs, a police spokesman said.

“After a brief search of the area, the child was located in the apartment complex swimming pool,” Sgt. Leon Millholland said in an emailed statement. “Without hesitation, a Sandy Springs police officer jumped into the swimming pool and retrieved the child.”