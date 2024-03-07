Around 3:30 p.m., a Forsyth deputy pulled over the driver of a silver Dodge Durango for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped away.

“The deputy pursued the Durango,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Within three minutes, additional deputies assisted by deploying stop sticks designed to deflate the tires and shutting down the southbound ramps to Ga. 400.”

The driver of the Durango traveled onto the emergency shoulder of the road before losing control of the SUV, the state patrol said. The driver then came back onto the highway and hit multiple vehicles, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office initially said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence. He had not been charged with DUI early Friday afternoon.

All of the vehicles struck were in the southbound lanes, with one of those hit coming to a rest on the shoulder of the road, investigators said.

“Three drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one sustained serious injuries,” a state patrol spokesperson said.

The highway was closed between exits 14 and 15 in the Cumming area. Shortly after 7 p.m., the lanes reopened.

While the sheriff’s office investigated the initial traffic stop, the state patrol assisted in the investigation into the multiple crashes. GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team continues to investigate.