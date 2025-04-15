Georgia State Patrol chase ends with deadly crash in Little Five Points

Its driver was declared dead at the scene, near a wall that depicts a mural of praying hands with the words, “Pray for ATL.”

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the GSP said.

No other details have been released about the incident.

The incident is the latest fatality to occur during a pursuit by state troopers.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found the GSP’s pursuit policy is one of the most permissive in the country. It does not clearly outline a supervisor’s role during a pursuit and leaves many decisions up to individual troopers, including when to initiate or terminate a chase.

The AJC analyzed 6,700 pursuits over five years ending in 2023 and found nearly half — 3,400 — ended in crashes. At least 1,900 people were hurt in those crashes, and half the people injured were bystanders or passengers.

During that five-year period, the AJC identified 66 deaths stemming from GSP pursuits, nearly half of which were passengers (20) or bystanders (12). Fleeing drivers accounted for 34 deaths.

Many chases occurred on heavily traveled interstates or roadways in metro Atlanta. In 2023, only 14 days passed in which a trooper wasn’t chasing someone.

GSP’s policy doesn’t restrict chases according to speed, weather, traffic conditions or potential charges, the AJC found.

Compared to pursuit policies from law enforcement agencies in 44 other states, Georgia and Texas are the only two states identified by the AJC that don’t clearly outline a role for the supervisor, who would typically determine whether a chase should continue.

— Staff writer Asia Simone Burns contributed to this article.