Breaking: As tariffs drive stock market volatility, here’s how Georgia companies are doing
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Pursuit of DeKalb Chick-fil-A robbery suspect ends in deadly Buckhead crash

Suspect accused of pepper-spraying restaurant employees
By
15 minutes ago

A suspect is accused of stealing cash from a Chick-fil-A after pepper-spraying its employees and then leading police on a chase that ended in a crash that killed another person, officials said.

The tragic saga unfolded Monday night in DeKalb County and spilled into Atlanta. DeKalb police were called to the fast-food restaurant on Decatur Village Way at around 8:40 p.m. and discovered it had been robbed by someone in a vehicle that was connected to three other robberies since Sunday, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the restaurant Monday, they spoke with the employees who had been attacked. One of them told officers the suspect, whose name has not been released, went through the drive-thru window and took a cash drawer before speeding off, according to officials.

Less than an hour went by before Atlanta police spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it, authorities said. The suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

By 9:33 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to a crash on Peachtree Road at Piedmont Road in Buckhead, roughly 10 miles from the Chick-fil-A.

According to the GSP, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into another vehicle, killing its driver. That driver has not been publicly identified.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, but officials have not said what charges are pending.

Two of the earlier robberies connected to the suspect’s vehicle were reported in DeKalb, and the third was in Sandy Springs. Details about those incidents were not provided.

No other information about the incident has been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a shopping center near Ronald Reagan Parkway on Sunday. April 6, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett sports bar; 1 in custody

Man fatally shot near house in SE Atlanta

Woman arrested after man’s body found in Cartersville parking lot, police say

The Latest

A Georgia day care had its license revoked Monday after state officials investigated allegations that children were drugged ahead of their naps.

State revokes license for Georgia day care where 3 toddlers were drugged

Family of man stabbed to death in Fulton jail sues sheriff, county

BioLab fined $61K after OSHA says improperly stored chemicals caused fire

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.