Pursuit of DeKalb Chick-fil-A robbery suspect ends in deadly Buckhead crash

A suspect is accused of stealing cash from a Chick-fil-A after pepper-spraying its employees and then leading police on a chase that ended in a crash that killed another person, officials said.

The tragic saga unfolded Monday night in DeKalb County and spilled into Atlanta. DeKalb police were called to the fast-food restaurant on Decatur Village Way at around 8:40 p.m. and discovered it had been robbed by someone in a vehicle that was connected to three other robberies since Sunday, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the restaurant Monday, they spoke with the employees who had been attacked. One of them told officers the suspect, whose name has not been released, went through the drive-thru window and took a cash drawer before speeding off, according to officials.