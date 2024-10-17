Georgia school shooting suspect, father indicted by Barrow County grand jury

Following a preliminary hearing last month, the district attorney’s office said additional charges were expected against Colt Gray as more victims were identified and interviewed.

His father, Colin Gray, is facing 29 charges for providing Colt Gray with the gun including: two counts of murder in the second-degree, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of reckless conduct and 20 counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Additional details of the deadliest school shooting in Georgia’s history were revealed during a hearing Wednesday intended to find probable cause to proceed with the charges against Colin Gray. According to GBI agents, Colt Gray planned out the deadly attack in a notebook and had a fascination with previous school shooters, a fact known by his parents.

Investigators also found “a shrine of sorts” dedicated to school shootings in Colt Gray’s gaming room, including article clippings and news photos that were tacked to the wall behind the teen’s computer desk.

GBI agents testified Colin Gray had purchased a SIG Sauer M400, which was used in the shooting, and gave it to his son for Christmas. He later bought his son a tactical vest, ammunition and sights for the weapon and larger-capacity magazines for the rifle at his son’s request.

An investigation revealed Colt Gray brought the gun into the school inside his bookbag. The backpack couldn’t conceal the full weapon so Gray used a rolled up poster board to cover the rest, which investigators said appeared he was simply transporting a school project.

The charges against Colin Gray are believed to be a first of its kind in Georgia and only the second nationally, after the parents of a Michigan school shooter were convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The Michigan parents were sentenced in April to at least 10 years in prison.