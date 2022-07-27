Georgia Safe Haven law is 20 years old but newly relevant after abortion ruling

“We are working correcting some of the documentation so we can get better statistics on safe haven, which is different than abandonment,” said Koeppen, who hopes to increase awareness. “One of the things that need to happen is the information needs to get out to the moms, don’t put your baby in a dumpster. Please call for help. We are not an adoption agency, we are not DFCS but we can definitely come to the side of you and help you through a situation and crisis.”

Area agencies including the Atlanta Police Department and the Gwinnett County Fire Department reported few if any instances of the save haven law being used, but trains its officers to know what to do should the time come.

What is Georgia’s Safe Haven Law?

The law was enacted in 2002 and amended in 2022. Under the Safe Place for Newborns Act, the law gives criminal immunity to a mother who leaves her baby with a staff member or volunteer at a safe haven facility if the child is no more than 30 days old.

Safe haven facilities in Georgia include medical facilities, hospitals, fire stations and police stations.

What happens to the baby?

The person who receives the baby is required to immediately notify the Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children Services by calling Georgia’s 24/7 toll-free child protective services hotline at 1-855-422-4453.

How many babies have been surrendered under Georgia’s Safe Haven law?

The Hope Box estimates more than 4,000 nationwide. There is no official data available in Georgia to show how many newborns are been surrendered under Georgia’s Safe Haven law.

What are safe haven baby boxes?

Baby boxes are temperature-controlled bins installed at safe haven drop-off locations. According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, there are more than 100 baby boxes nationwide in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida and New Mexico.