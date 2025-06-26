Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge blocks Georgia's social media age verification law, citing free speech concerns

A federal judge is blocking Georgia's law requiring age verification for social media accounts
FILE - This combination of photos from 2017 to 2022 shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This combination of photos from 2017 to 2022 shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. (AP Photo, File)
By JEFF AMY – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has become the latest state where a federal judge has blocked a law requiring age verification for social media accounts.

Like in seven other states where such laws have been blocked, a federal judge ruled Thursday that the Georgia law infringes on free speech rights.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg means that the Georgia measure, which passed in 2024, won't take effect next week as scheduled. Instead, Totenberg granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law until there's a full ruling on the issue.

Georgia's law would require some social media providers to take "commercially reasonable" steps to verify a user's age and require children younger than 16 to get parental permission for accounts. It was challenged by NetChoice, a trade group representing online businesses.

“The state seeks to erect barriers to speech that cannot withstand the rigorous scrutiny that the Constitution requires,” Totenberg wrote, finding the law restricts the rights of minors, chills the right to anonymous speech online and restricts the ability of people to receive speech from social media platforms.

Georgia will appeal, a spokesperson for Attorney General Chris Carr said Thursday.

“We will continue to defend commonsense measures that empower parents and protect our children online,” spokesperson Kara Murray said in a statement.

Parents — and even some teens themselves — are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of social media use on young people. Supporters of the laws have said they are needed to help curb the explosive use of social media among young people, and what researchers say is an associated increase in depression and anxiety. Totenberg said concerns about social media harming children are legitimate, but don't outweigh the constitutional violation.

Totenberg wrote that NetChoice’s members would be irreparably harmed by the law. She rejected arguments from the state that the group shouldn’t get temporary relief because it had delayed filing its lawsuit by a year and because the state would be required to give 90 days’ notice before enforcing the law.

“Free expression doesn’t end where government anxiety begins," NetChoice Director of Litigation Chris Marchese said in a statement. "Parents— not politicians — should guide their children’s lives online and offline— and no one should have to hand over a government ID to speak in digital spaces.”

It's the ninth state where NetChoice has blocked a law over children's use of social media. In Arkansas and Ohio, federal judges have permanently overturned the laws. Besides Georgia, measures are also on hold in California, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. Louisiana agreed to not enforce its law while litigation proceeds. Only in Tennessee did a federal judge decline to temporarily block a law, finding NetChoice hadn't proved that people would be irreparably harmed if the law wasn't blocked before trial.

Georgia had argued the law was meant to protect children in a dangerous place, likening it to banning them from bars serving alcohol instead of restricting their speech.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A pedestrian waits to cross a rainbow painted crosswalk in midtown to commemorate this weekend's annual Atlanta Pride parade Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Credit: AP

4 could be charged with hate crimes for destroying LGBTQ+ pride flags, Atlanta police say

Democrats invited AG Chris Carr to talk about Georgia’s abortion law. He declined.

Georgia Democrats mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade with a hearing. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr declined to attend.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

The Latest

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, left, reacts after hearing his sentence during his trial on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Fran Afonso)

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco found guilty in sex abuse case, receives 2-year suspended sentence

7m ago

Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter shoot Rocket Classic-record 62s to share 1st-round lead

11m ago

Philadelphia's schools accused of failing to properly inspect asbestos in buildings

13m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.