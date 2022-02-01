Georgia men sentenced to prison for dogfighting, drug distribution

“Federal, state and local law enforcement meticulously followed every lead, and their unwavering commitment to justice has put an end to a complex and deadly dog-fighting and drug distribution network,” Leary said in the release.

Explore Convicted Gwinnett dogfighting trainer gets maximum prison sentence

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said officials initially thought the investigation would involve “a handful of local people fighting dogs for sport. What started out as a local investigation soon turned into a complex investigation that included people from multiple states and all walks of life. It is impossible to comprehend just how cruel these dogs were being treated for the purpose of training them to kill. Our team rescued 168 pit bulls during the execution of the search warrants and not the first dog acted aggressively toward the officers. The dogs just wanted attention and love.”

According to court documents, law enforcement officials investigated a criminal organization involved in cocaine distribution and organized dogfighting based in Roberta, which extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

According to a 136-count federal indictment, 10 of the defendants were involved in a conspiracy between May 2019 and February 2020 to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. In addition, five of them were involved in a conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit dogs in a dogfight, and possess, train, transport, deliver and receive dogs for the purpose of dogfighting, federal prosecutors said in a previous news release.

The indictment outlined dogfights the defendants are alleged to have attended between May 2019 and February 2020, as well as discussions between the co-conspirators about training and matching up their dogs for fighting.

“Federal, state and local law enforcement meticulously followed every lead, and their unwavering commitment to justice has put an end to a complex and deadly dog-fighting and drug distribution network." - U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Middle District of Georgia

Besides Lockett and Raines, the defendants include Derrick Owens of Woodland; Armard Davis of Fort Valley; Jason Carter of Phenix City, Alabama; Shaquille Bentley of Roberta; Bryanna Holmes of Fort Valley; Vernon Vegas of Suwanee; Lekey Davis of Talbotton; Kathy Ann Whitfield of Columbus; and Rodrick Walton of Shiloh, according to a previous DOJ release.