Convicted Gwinnett dogfighting trainer gets maximum prison sentence

Vernon Vegas, 49, of Suwanee, pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Vegas’ five years in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release and accompanied by a $10,000 fine, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said in a news release.

Vegas’ business, Cane Valley Kennels, was at the center of an investigation into “a significant multistate dogfighting and drug trafficking ring,” Leary said. The criminal organization was suspected of being involved in both dogfighting and cocaine distribution based out of Roberta and extending into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama.