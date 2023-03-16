Georgia man who beat opponent to death during card game gets life sentence

Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 43, was given a life sentence Monday, two months after he was found guilty of murder by a Carroll County jury, according to District Attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit Herb Cranford. The victim, 63-year-old Ricky Cox, died at the hospital from blunt-force trauma to his head and body.

The fatal incident took place May 2021 in Bowdon, a city of just over 2,000 near the Alabama line. Montgomery accused Cox of cheating during their card game, Cranford said, and witnesses reported hearing them argue. The argument escalated to the point that Montgomery attacked Cox, beating him even as bystanders tried to pull him off the older man.