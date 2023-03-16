Georgia man who beat opponent to death during card game gets life sentence

A west Georgia man who became so enraged during a game of cards that he beat another player to death was sentenced to life in prison, officials said.
Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 43, was given a life sentence Monday, two months after he was found guilty of murder by a Carroll County jury, according to District Attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit Herb Cranford. The victim, 63-year-old Ricky Cox, died at the hospital from blunt-force trauma to his head and body.
The fatal incident took place May 2021 in Bowdon, a city of just over 2,000 near the Alabama line. Montgomery accused Cox of cheating during their card game, Cranford said, and witnesses reported hearing them argue. The argument escalated to the point that Montgomery attacked Cox, beating him even as bystanders tried to pull him off the older man.
Carroll deputies responded to reports of an assault at a home on Kent Avenue and found Cox “barely conscious,” Cranford said. Cox was taken to Tanner Medical Center, where doctors found he had broken ribs, head trauma and serious internal bleeding. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Cox died from his injuries.
Montgomery ran away after the beating but was located by deputies later in the day and taken into custody. He was found guilty in January of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
