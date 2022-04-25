Georgia father’s charges dropped, mother who triggered Amber Alert arrested

An Amber Alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia, was issued by the GBI on Tuesday morning after the 4-month-old was taken from an apartment on Davis Road in Waynesboro. The Burke County city is located near the South Carolina border about 180 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

During the initial investigation, the child’s mother, Tamia Cooper, and other witnesses told police that the child’s biological father, Travis Griffin, had jumped out of a window and fled the scene with the infant. The alleged abduction happened after a physical fight between the two adults, Cooper told police.