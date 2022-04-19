BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old

The alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia, was issued early Tuesday morning when the child after the taken from an apartment on Davis Road in Waynesboro. The Burke County town is located near the South Carolina border about 180 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

A’hmaud Griffin is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to a flyer being circulated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was last seen with Travis Diquail Griffin, 27, who is described as 5-foot-7 weighing 137 pounds.