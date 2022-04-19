BreakingNews
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old

A'hmaud Griffin (lef) was allegedly abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin in an apartment in Waynesboro, authorities said. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Combined ShapeCaption
A'hmaud Griffin (lef) was allegedly abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin in an apartment in Waynesboro, authorities said. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old Georgia boy believed to be abducted by a 27-year-old man.

The alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia, was issued early Tuesday morning when the child after the taken from an apartment on Davis Road in Waynesboro. The Burke County town is located near the South Carolina border about 180 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

A’hmaud Griffin is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to a flyer being circulated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was last seen with Travis Diquail Griffin, 27, who is described as 5-foot-7 weighing 137 pounds.

Authorities have not said if the man and the child are related.

Anyone who spots them is asked to dial 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS or via the See Something Send Something mobile app.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

TRENDING: DeKalb school board favors districtwide fixes over Druid Hills repairs1h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in her downtown office on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: Fulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe
34m ago
Security guard shot, killed outside southwest Atlanta restaurant, police say

UPDATE: Security guard killed in shooting at SW Atlanta strip mall
10h ago
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. For another year, summer travel plans are up in the air even as more people are ready to take to the skies. Summer vacations are roaring back, but you still need Plans A, B and possibly C to make sure you get away. Book flights and lodging early and take advantage of more generous change and cancellation policies. If traveling internationally is on your wish list, match your pandemic risk tolerance to the rules in other countries. Most importantly, be flexible since you never know when the next COVID-19 wave may upend even the best-laid plans.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: Mike Stewart

Delta ends mask mandate on flights
10h ago
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. For another year, summer travel plans are up in the air even as more people are ready to take to the skies. Summer vacations are roaring back, but you still need Plans A, B and possibly C to make sure you get away. Book flights and lodging early and take advantage of more generous change and cancellation policies. If traveling internationally is on your wish list, match your pandemic risk tolerance to the rules in other countries. Most importantly, be flexible since you never know when the next COVID-19 wave may upend even the best-laid plans.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: Mike Stewart

Delta ends mask mandate on flights
10h ago
Attorney Shean Williams and D’Mari Johnson's family addressed the media Monday morning, more than a week after the 11-year-old was shot in the back of the head outside a skating rink in DeKalb County. (Credit: Caroline Silva / Caroline.Silva@ajc.com)

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
14h ago
The Latest
Security guard killed in shooting at SW Atlanta strip mall
10h ago
GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
13h ago
Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
14h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
20h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
15h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top