Georgia day care teacher accused of drugging toddlers before nap time

The 27-year-old was charged with reckless conduct, but authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges and arrests are possible. Reached by phone Tuesday morning, an employee at Forsyth Methodist declined to comment on the allegations or Hughley’s employment status with the church, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

The children in Hughley’s care were about 2.5 years old, authorities said, noting the over-the-counter allergy medication is not intended for anyone under the age of 6.

Despite hearing of the allegations last Wednesday, sheriff’s office investigators said the day care’s director did not report it to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning until 8 p.m. Sunday, after Facebook posts were made about the incident.

“After reviewing the video footage and speaking with witnesses, it was found that Hughley had been giving the medication to the children,” the sheriff’s office said. Arrest warrants were issued and she turned herself in Monday.

No bond had been set as of Tuesday morning and Hughley remains held at the Monroe County Jail, records show.