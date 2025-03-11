Crime & Public Safety
Georgia day care teacher accused of drugging toddlers before nap time

A day care worker at a Georgia church is accused of giving allergy medication to 2-year-olds last week to make them sleepy ahead of nap time, authorities said.
A Georgia day care worker faces criminal charges after allegedly giving allergy medication to 2-year-olds last week to make them sleepy ahead of their naps, authorities said.

Kendasia Hughley, a teacher at Forsyth Methodist Church in Monroe County, is accused of administering Benadryl to children in the day care’s “toddler room,” according to the local sheriff’s office. Investigators said the incident happened March 5 and was witnessed by a co-worker, who reported it to their boss.

“Hughley, who is a teacher at the daycare, was giving children doses of Benadryl before lunchtime to make them sleep at nap time,” the sheriff’s office said Monday after the employee’s arrest.

The 27-year-old was charged with reckless conduct, but authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges and arrests are possible. Reached by phone Tuesday morning, an employee at Forsyth Methodist declined to comment on the allegations or Hughley’s employment status with the church, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

The children in Hughley’s care were about 2.5 years old, authorities said, noting the over-the-counter allergy medication is not intended for anyone under the age of 6.

Despite hearing of the allegations last Wednesday, sheriff’s office investigators said the day care’s director did not report it to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning until 8 p.m. Sunday, after Facebook posts were made about the incident.

“After reviewing the video footage and speaking with witnesses, it was found that Hughley had been giving the medication to the children,” the sheriff’s office said. Arrest warrants were issued and she turned herself in Monday.

No bond had been set as of Tuesday morning and Hughley remains held at the Monroe County Jail, records show.

