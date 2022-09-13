GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies

Habersham County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a Mt. Airy home Monday night shot and killed a man who came to the front door with a fake gun, the GBI said.
Anthony Maurice Tollison, 39, died after he confronted deputies with what appeared to be a gun and they opened fire, the GBI said in a news release Tuesday. They were responding to a 911 call from the Cross Road home that was disconnected after the caller said someone in the house had a gun.
According to the GBI, Tollison was carrying a “replica firearm.”
Deputies arrived at the home just before 8:45 p.m. and were not able to contact anyone, the GBI said. Tollison then came to the door with the replica gun, according to the state agency. No details were provided about how long the deputies were on the scene before they were confronted by Tollison.
After Tollison had been shot, the deputies rendered first aid and performed CPR until Habersham emergency medical services responded, the GBI said. Tollison died as a result of his injuries, but officials did not say if he was pronounced dead at the scene or taken to a hospital. His body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The GBI did not say who called 911.
The Habersham sheriff’s office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. It was the second shooting involving law enforcement officers in Georgia this week, and the 87th such shooting to be investigated by the GBI this year.
The agency is investigating a similar incident that took place in Walton County earlier the same day, in which deputies responding to a call about an armed man at a rural home shot and killed a man who confronted them with a handgun. The man killed in that incident was later identified as 63-year-old Dennis McCullers.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com