GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies

After Tollison had been shot, the deputies rendered first aid and performed CPR until Habersham emergency medical services responded, the GBI said. Tollison died as a result of his injuries, but officials did not say if he was pronounced dead at the scene or taken to a hospital. His body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI did not say who called 911.

The Habersham sheriff’s office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. It was the second shooting involving law enforcement officers in Georgia this week, and the 87th such shooting to be investigated by the GBI this year.

The agency is investigating a similar incident that took place in Walton County earlier the same day, in which deputies responding to a call about an armed man at a rural home shot and killed a man who confronted them with a handgun. The man killed in that incident was later identified as 63-year-old Dennis McCullers.