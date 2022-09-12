BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Walton County

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Walton County on Monday afternoon.
Few details have been released, but officials said the shooting took place on Ga. 11, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking commuters to expect minor traffic delays and avoid the area if possible. It was not immediately clear where along the highway the shooting took place.
The GBI also has responded to the incident, the agency confirmed. No deputies were injured, but no other details have been made available.
“Officer-involved shooting” is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
