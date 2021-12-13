GBI: Man hiding behind bedroom door shot, killed by Camden deputy

No officers were injured in the incident, the 93rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year. Agents recovered a handgun from the scene.

After the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office in Brunswick for a review. The shooting comes less than 24 hours after another officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

Arrett Carr, 64, was shot by police in the parking lot of an Ellenwood shopping center after he was surrounded, according to the GBI. Carr was suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend earlier Thursday in Powder Springs, authorities said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.