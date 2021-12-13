ajc logo
GBI: Man hiding behind bedroom door shot, killed by Camden deputy

Paul Raborn, 40, was holding a handgun and hiding behind his bedroom door when Camden County deputies discovered him at his mother's home in Waverly, according to the GBI.
Paul Raborn, 40, was holding a handgun and hiding behind his bedroom door when Camden County deputies discovered him at his mother’s home in Waverly, according to the GBI.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A deputy in coastal Georgia shot and killed a man Friday after authorities went to his home to arrest him and found him hiding with a gun, officials said.

Paul Raborn, 40, was holding the weapon and hiding behind his bedroom door when Camden County deputies discovered him at his mother’s home in Waverly, a small community east of Brunswick, according to the GBI.

The deputies arrived at the Amber Drive residence about 11:30 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant. They were met at the door by Raborn’s mother, who said she did not know if her son was home, GBI Special Agent Stacy Carson said in a news release.

The woman took the deputies to Raborn’s bedroom, where they discovered the man, Carson said.

“One of the deputies was in the bedroom with Raborn and his mother telling him to drop his weapon,” she said in the release. “During the incident, the deputy shot Raborn. Raborn died at the scene.”

No officers were injured in the incident, the 93rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year. Agents recovered a handgun from the scene.

After the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office in Brunswick for a review. The shooting comes less than 24 hours after another officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

Arrett Carr, 64, was shot by police in the parking lot of an Ellenwood shopping center after he was surrounded, according to the GBI. Carr was suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend earlier Thursday in Powder Springs, authorities said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

Chelsea Prince
Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team. She joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018 after covering crime and public safety for the Henry Herald and the Clayton News Daily. A native of St. Louis and a graduate of Emory University, Chelsea lives in Tucker and serves at a local church.

Investigations
