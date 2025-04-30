The GBI has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Calhoun, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Details are limited, but the state agency was asked to investigate by Calhoun police.
“This is an active investigation,” the GBI said.
Officials have not yet provided a location of the incident, and it is unclear who may have been shot.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
Calhoun is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
3 Georgia police officers killed in line of duty in 2025
Four months into 2025, 3 Georgia police officers have been killed in the line of duty.
Man accused of killing Georgia deputy had been ordered to give up guns
James Montgomery’s estranged wife had a protective order, in which he was told to hand over all weapons.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today
The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.
A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions
Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.
Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college
Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.