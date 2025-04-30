Crime & Public Safety
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Calhoun

By
39 minutes ago

The GBI has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Calhoun, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Details are limited, but the state agency was asked to investigate by Calhoun police.

“This is an active investigation,” the GBI said.

Officials have not yet provided a location of the incident, and it is unclear who may have been shot.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

Calhoun is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

 

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.