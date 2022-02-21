GBI investigating after Savannah police shoot robbery suspect

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident is the 16th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

On Friday, the GBI opened an investigation after a suspect in a Middle Georgia police chase shot at an East Dublin police officer and the officer returned fire, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. The officer was not injured, and the suspect escaped and was not identified.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.