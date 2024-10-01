GBI investigating after MARTA officer’s gun goes off during robbery arrest

At some point, “the officer’s gun was fired, but no one was hit by the gunfire,” the GBI said. It was not clear if the gun was intentionally discharged.

“Agents are working to determine the circumstances leading to the weapon being fired,” officials said.

Kelly was ultimately arrested after an officer deployed a Taser.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but Kelly declined treatment. He was then taken into custody.

MARTA directed all questions to the GBI, and the state agency did not disclose what charges Kelly would face.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation, and once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Monday’s shooting is the 70th such incident the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. By the same time last year, there had been 71.

