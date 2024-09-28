2 officers shot, suspect killed after burglary at Cobb gun store, GBI says

According to Zgonc, officers were called to the Adventure Outdoors gun store on Cobb Drive about a burglary shortly before midnight. Police met with an employee at the scene who indicated that the suspect was inside the business, the GBI said. Officials did not say what the suspect was trying to steal.

The suspect is accused of initiating gunfire during the encounter, and Smyrna and Cobb officers returned fire. The GBI said the suspect shot at officers with a rifle slung around his neck after being able to break free from officers trying to place him into custody.

The two Smyrna officers shot were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The GBI said Cobb officers fatally shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No Cobb officers were injured during the incident.

Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump’s campaign held a large debate watch party at Adventure Outdoors, which bills itself as “The World’s Largest Gun Store.”

The GBI was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting. After the independent investigation is complete, findings will be sent to the Cobb district attorney’s office for review.

