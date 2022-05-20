Gang leader tied to multiple metro Atlanta shootings convicted of RICO conspiracy

According to court testimony, a high-ranking California-based member of the Pirus felt disrespected after getting into an argument with a rival gang member outside a Brookhaven nightclub early the morning of May 13, 2017. Kent retaliated by firing several gunshots into a crowd, critically wounding the opposing gang member as well as a security guard at the nightclub.

During a police chase following the shooting, Kent tossed his gun from a vehicle just before he was captured.

While in custody, he learned that a 17-year-old member of the Pirus who witnessed the shooting was questioned by investigators, prosecutors said. Kent determined the teenager was “snitching” and orchestrated his murder, according to court testimony.

Other members of the Pirus gang devised a plan to lure the teen to Bartow County, where they shot and killed him with one of Kent’s guns and left his body on a rural road.

Prosecutors also presented evidence from a September 2016 drive-by shooting in Cartersville. Attorneys said Kent shot a man standing in a front yard, then threw the firearm into Lake Allatoona. The FBI later recovered the weapon from the bottom of the lake and it matched cartridge casings and a bullet from the drive-by, tying Kent to the shooting, according to the release.

The RICO case has already yielded convictions against five of Kent’s fellow 135 Pirus, who’ve been found guilty of an array of charges ranging from murder to racketeering, according to the release.

Kent and his co-defendants will be sentenced at a later date, attorneys said.