13 indicted in federal gang crackdown between Atlanta, Athens

Dubbed “Operation Tourniquet,” Thursday’s action was the culmination of seven months of investigation into the 1831 Piru street gang, Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Spruill Sr. said during a news conference. Though the operation centered around Athens, the gang and some of those indicted have ties to metro Atlanta.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, charges against the 13 men and women indicted include possession and distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine; possession of a machine gun; and possession of stolen guns, among others.