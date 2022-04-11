Gainesville police officer fired after off-duty crash, DUI arrest

“As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty,” Parrish said. “Although I am highly disappointed and upset by the actions of McBee, I am proud of the officers on scene who held their colleague to the highest of standards.”

On April 4, Collin Merritt, 26, was fired based on the findings of a GBI investigation, which the police department requested following the former officer’s arrest on domestic violence charges.

Merritt was charged with pointing a gun at his wife in their home Oct. 28, according to an arrest warrant. Gainesville police learned of the incident March 22, when they requested the GBI investigation and suspended Merritt without pay. After the GBI filed charges against Merritt on March 29, he turned himself in at the Hall sheriff’s office a few days later.

Merritt faces charges of reckless conduct, simple assault and pointing a pistol at another. He was released April 4 on $6,100 bond, jail records show.